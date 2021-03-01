Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.05 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in National Instruments by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

