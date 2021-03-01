Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 7,004 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maximus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Maximus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

MMS opened at $81.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $84.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

