Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $289,000.

NYSEARCA BSCE opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

