ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $23.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

