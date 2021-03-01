Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the January 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 189,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth $81,000.

NXN opened at $14.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

