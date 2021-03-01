Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $239.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.47. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

