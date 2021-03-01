Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director Sells $52,088.40 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AJG opened at $119.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

