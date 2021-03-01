Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.62. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,827 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 402,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after purchasing an additional 218,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

