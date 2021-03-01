Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) PT Raised to $19.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

BELFB opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $219.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

