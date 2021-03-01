Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $69.96.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

