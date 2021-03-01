Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

RGA opened at $122.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $135.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.11.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

