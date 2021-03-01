Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: HLE):

2/17/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/11/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/21/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HLE opened at €49.02 ($57.67) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12 month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of €51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

