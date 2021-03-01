Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $175.48 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $184.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

