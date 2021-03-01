CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 538 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after buying an additional 30,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.95. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $158.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

