Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Huntsman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

HUN stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $29.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

