Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Unilever by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Unilever by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.06 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.