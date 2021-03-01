Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Hershey by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $785,756. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

The Hershey stock opened at $145.65 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

