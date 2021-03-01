Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,861 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA opened at $41.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23.

