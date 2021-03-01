Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

