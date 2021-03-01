Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.02 Million Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after buying an additional 213,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,404,000 after acquiring an additional 129,187 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $83.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

