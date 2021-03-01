Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.99 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $126.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.92. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

