CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,284 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CNB Financial by 120.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CNB Financial by 427.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CNB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

