CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 18,668 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 281.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after buying an additional 2,742,737 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after buying an additional 2,595,548 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,595,000 after buying an additional 2,187,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

