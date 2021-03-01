NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.75.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.46. The company has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

