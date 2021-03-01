Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $200.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $159.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,536,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,649,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 217,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

