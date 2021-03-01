ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.

CNOB stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

