Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,827 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.81% of Amtech Systems worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASYS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 337,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,873 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amtech Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $207,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

