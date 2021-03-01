Blair William & Co. IL Buys 4,077 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

