Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS stock opened at $245.21 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.98.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

