Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Shares of EFX opened at $161.88 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.