The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total value of $1,651,963.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,437,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,388 shares of company stock worth $161,618,515 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $805.39 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $818.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.82, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $768.60.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.