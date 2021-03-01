Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,067 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,624,000 after acquiring an additional 575,818 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 266,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 177,855 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 130,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $142,526.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $63,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,199 over the last quarter.

BDTX stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDTX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

