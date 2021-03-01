Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,558 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.38% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $284,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $284,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,797 shares of company stock worth $7,573,197 in the last three months. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.