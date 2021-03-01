Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Position Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,805 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.34% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,536 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

