Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 369,513 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

NYSE VALE opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

