Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 15,840 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 144.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $83.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

