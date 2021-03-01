Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prudential continues to benefit from solid asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and international operations. High performing asset management business and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market are catalysts for long-term growth. The company’s strategic initiatives have also strengthened existing capabilities. Shares of Prudential have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The insurer's policy of returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. However, exposure to low interest rates and products like annuities and universal life yielding minimum return bothers. Prudential expects first-quarter earnings of $2.90 per share and net investment income is projected to decline by $15 million. Also, elevated expenses and high debt level concerns.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $86.72 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -240.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

