Morgan Stanley Boosts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $38.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPQ. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,296. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in HP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,813,998 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after purchasing an additional 269,587 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,681 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in HP by 118.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 118,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in HP by 78.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

