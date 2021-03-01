Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CMO Shawn O. Walker Sells 1,376 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CMO Shawn O. Walker sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $20,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,550.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

NWBI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.