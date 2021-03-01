Reviewing Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) & Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Athira Pharma and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A N/A N/A Bio-Techne 32.69% 12.20% 8.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Athira Pharma and Bio-Techne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bio-Techne 0 4 6 0 2.60

Athira Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.66%. Bio-Techne has a consensus price target of $352.30, indicating a potential downside of 2.60%. Given Athira Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athira Pharma and Bio-Techne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$5.16 million N/A N/A Bio-Techne $738.69 million 19.00 $229.30 million $3.86 93.70

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Athira Pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for depression; and ATH-1018 for peripheral neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also provides manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including Food and Drug Administration -regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls, and other reagents for original equipment manufacturers and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays comprising the ExoDx Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for research and clinical use. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

