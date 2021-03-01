Sei Investments Co. Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,497 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.38% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of PBH opened at $41.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.