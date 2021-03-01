Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 153,980 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $34,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 652.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,647 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

