-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 51,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 455,845 shares of company stock worth $1,204,573. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLSD opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.53.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

