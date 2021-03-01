-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 51,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 455,845 shares of company stock worth $1,204,573. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLSD opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.53.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

