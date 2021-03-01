Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,529 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Slack Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Slack Technologies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 616,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 254,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,976,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $2,069,603.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,785,531 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.57 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WORK. Barclays downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush raised Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

