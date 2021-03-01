Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Update

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASPCF opened at $0.04 on Monday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

