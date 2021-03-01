Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSR. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fisker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $3,717,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $127,000.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

