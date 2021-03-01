Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Rises By 561.2%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 561.2% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $20.89 on Monday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

