Berenberg Bank Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) a GBX 230 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 223.63 ($2.92).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 202.80 ($2.65) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 482.90 ($6.31). The company has a market cap of £10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

