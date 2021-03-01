CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 19,862.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,034,000 after purchasing an additional 833,641 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its holdings in CSX by 396.9% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after buying an additional 662,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,615,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX stock opened at $91.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

