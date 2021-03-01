Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 353.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 21.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $86.59 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $91.94. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

